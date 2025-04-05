Microsoft AI CEO Faces Protest Over Israeli Ties

During Microsoft's 50th anniversary in Redmond, Washington, AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman faced an unexpected interruption when a pro-Palestinian employee voiced strong opposition to the company's ties with Israel. The protestor, Ibtihal Aboussad, accused Microsoft of war profiteering and using AI technologies for destructive purposes in conflict regions.

According to an Associated Press investigation earlier this year, Microsoft's AI models were reportedly used by the Israeli military for target selection during operations in Gaza and Lebanon. This revelation has sparked widespread criticism of tech companies involved in military initiatives.

The disruption reflects broader tensions amid escalating violence, following an attack by Hamas and a subsequent Israeli offensive on Gaza. The current situation has resulted in significant casualties, with accusations flying over humanitarian violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)