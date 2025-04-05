Left Menu

Scandal and Sentencing: George Santos Faces Seven Years for Fraud

Former U.S. Representative George Santos could face over seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. Federal prosecutors recommended the sentence, highlighting Santos' deceptive fundraising activities and false personal claims. His attorney argued against the harsh sentence as Santos had already expressed remorse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 07:41 IST
George Santos, the former U.S. Representative from New York, is facing the prospect of over seven years in prison following his guilty plea to charges of fraud and identity theft. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have recommended a sentence of 87 months, citing Santos' fraudulent fundraising and identity deception during his brief congressional tenure.

Despite Santos' legal team's plea for a reduced two-year sentence, prosecutors argued that his actions merited a longer prison term as a deterrent, emphasizing the gravity of his crimes. His lawyer, Andrew Mancilla, accused prosecutors of creating a false narrative to seek headlines instead of justice.

Santos' legal troubles began with an indictment in May 2023, revealing he misused campaign funds, charged donor credit cards unauthorizedly, and lied about his history to secure political leverage. His eventual admission followed a guilty plea to two charges, including wire fraud, amidst widespread scandal and expulsion from Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

