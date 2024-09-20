PM Modi to Address 'Summit of the Future' at United Nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Summit of the Future' on September 23 at the United Nations. The event will bring together world leaders to discuss reforms, international cooperation, and pressing global issues like climate change and gender equality. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls it a 'once in a generation' opportunity.
- Country:
- United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be a key speaker at the 'Summit of the Future' scheduled for September 23 at the United Nations. This high-level event aims to forge a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future, according to various insiders.
The summit seeks to mend eroded trust and prove that international cooperation is capable of achieving agreed goals and tackling emerging threats and opportunities. Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, emphasized that the summit calls for significant reforms in the Security Council and a comprehensive look at global issues such as gender equality, climate change, and digital governance.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the event as a 'once in a generation' opportunity, noting the confirmed presence of 130 Heads of State and Government. The summit will also emphasize the role of young people, social movements, and academic scientists in shaping future international policies. Additionally, commitments to climate change and women's representation in governance will be under the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Urges Global Unity on Climate Change During Jakarta Visit
WMO Report Highlights Vicious Cycle of Climate Change, Wildfires, and Air Pollution
Bengaluru Police Launch 'One Billion Drops' Campaign to Combat Climate Change
WMO Report Highlights Vicious Cycle of Climate Change, Wildfires, and Air Pollution
2024 Likely to Be the Warmest Year on Record, Warns Copernicus Climate Change Service