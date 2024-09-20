Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Summit of the Future' on September 23 at the United Nations. The event will bring together world leaders to discuss reforms, international cooperation, and pressing global issues like climate change and gender equality. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls it a 'once in a generation' opportunity.

PM Modi to Address 'Summit of the Future' at United Nations
Former UN President Maria Fernanda Espinosa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be a key speaker at the 'Summit of the Future' scheduled for September 23 at the United Nations. This high-level event aims to forge a new international consensus on delivering a better present and safeguarding the future, according to various insiders.

The summit seeks to mend eroded trust and prove that international cooperation is capable of achieving agreed goals and tackling emerging threats and opportunities. Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, emphasized that the summit calls for significant reforms in the Security Council and a comprehensive look at global issues such as gender equality, climate change, and digital governance.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the event as a 'once in a generation' opportunity, noting the confirmed presence of 130 Heads of State and Government. The summit will also emphasize the role of young people, social movements, and academic scientists in shaping future international policies. Additionally, commitments to climate change and women's representation in governance will be under the spotlight.

