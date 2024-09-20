PBC Expresses Grave Concerns Over Proposed Constitutional Amendments

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has voiced serious concerns over the secrecy surrounding the proposed constitutional amendments by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government, labeling it a breach of democratic values, ARY News reported. During an emergent meeting chaired by Vice-Chairperson Farooq H Naek, the PBC criticized the method in which the parliamentary session was called to pass these amendments, emphasizing the frequent session adjournments.

The PBC's statement highlighted the move as a violation of parliamentary norms, rule of law, and democratic values, which could tarnish the reputation of the parliament and its members. The council reviewed the 26th Constitutional Amendments clause by clause, implemented several changes, and deferred further deliberation until their next meeting on September 25, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will be briefing bar associations to build a consensus over the proposed amendments, as reported by ARY News. The amendments, part of a much-anticipated 'Constitutional Package,' were initially slated for presentation in parliament on September 17 but were deferred, awaiting consensus, according to Dawn.

