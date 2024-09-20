Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi Appointed as Ambassador to Turkiye

Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. Pardeshi, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1991 batch, is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry.

The Ministry's official release on Friday stated, "Shri Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi (IFS: 1991), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye."

Pardeshi is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)