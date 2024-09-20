Left Menu

Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi Appointed as Ambassador to Turkiye

Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, an Indian Foreign Service Officer from the 1991 batch, has been named the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye. He is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of External Affairs and will assume his new role shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:04 IST
Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi Appointed as Ambassador to Turkiye
Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, IFS (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. Pardeshi, an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1991 batch, is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry.

The Ministry's official release on Friday stated, "Shri Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi (IFS: 1991), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye."

Pardeshi is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, according to the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

