Dubai Chamber of Commerce Launches Georgian Business Council to Boost Bilateral Trade

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has established the Georgian Business Council to strengthen trade and investment ties between Dubai and Georgia. This initiative aims to enhance cooperation, create networking opportunities, and support the growth of the Georgian business community in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:37 IST
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Georgian Business Council (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, a key entity under Dubai Chambers, has announced the formation of the Georgian Business Council. This initiative marks a significant step in fostering joint opportunities between the private sectors of Dubai and Georgia, while bolstering bilateral trade and investment.

This development underscores Dubai's growing appeal to Georgian businesses and investors. Last year, non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Georgia saw an 8.5% annual growth, reaching AED 1.76 billion. By the end of H1 2024, 89 active Georgian companies were registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The first annual meeting of the Georgian Business Council focused on enhancing cooperation, organizing business events, and exploring new opportunities for knowledge exchange.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, "We are proud to support the launch of the Georgian Business Council, which will significantly contribute to building an effective ecosystem for networking and collaboration. This council aims to make business operations smoother for Georgian companies in Dubai, serving as their collective voice and promoting their sustainable success in the emirate."

Country-specific Business Councils like this one represent the national investors in Dubai, working closely with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to advance bilateral trade and investment. These councils provide vital platforms for companies to communicate, collaborate, and form impactful partnerships. The Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to expand the number of such councils to better represent the diverse nationalities of investors in the emirate, aiming to unify their efforts and support their global market expansion goals. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

