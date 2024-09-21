Indian-American Diaspora Celebrates at Modi and US Event in New York

Suhag Shukla, head of the organizing committee for the 'Modi and US' event, highlighted its significance, noting it celebrates the Indian-American diaspora as a key part of India's soft power. Speaking to ANI, Shukla emphasized, 'Modi and US is about India and the United States. It's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, our love for homeland, and the US-India partnership. The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power, serving as cultural ambassadors exemplifying unity in diversity.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island during a community event on September 22, part of his three-day US visit. Shukla revealed that 25,000 people had registered, but the venue's capacity is only 13,000. 'The response to the program was overwhelming and that's an understatement,' she remarked.

Jagdish Sewhani, another organizing committee head, stated the meticulous efforts put into making the event successful. Speaking to ANI, Sewhani said, 'This is a magnificent event we are so lucky to host after 10 years. For days, we've worked tirelessly to ensure its success.' He added, 'Around 15,000 people from all US states will attend. On September 22, you'll see India here at 10:00 am.'

Prime Minister Modi, along with other world leaders, will convene in Wilmington for the Quad Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, marking Biden's first invitation to foreign leaders in his hometown. The summit will include leaders from India, Australia, and Japan, reflecting Biden's close relations with them.

