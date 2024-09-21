Left Menu

Indian-American Diaspora Celebrates at Modi and US Event in New York

The 'Modi and US' event, organized by Suhag Shukla, celebrates the Indian-American diaspora's impact on India's soft power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the community at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with an overwhelming response of 25,000 registrations. The event underscores the US-India partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST
Indian-American Diaspora Celebrates at Modi and US Event in New York
Preparations at the Preparation visuals from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Suhag Shukla, head of the organizing committee for the 'Modi and US' event, highlighted its significance, noting it celebrates the Indian-American diaspora as a key part of India's soft power. Speaking to ANI, Shukla emphasized, 'Modi and US is about India and the United States. It's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, our love for homeland, and the US-India partnership. The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power, serving as cultural ambassadors exemplifying unity in diversity.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York's Long Island during a community event on September 22, part of his three-day US visit. Shukla revealed that 25,000 people had registered, but the venue's capacity is only 13,000. 'The response to the program was overwhelming and that's an understatement,' she remarked.

Jagdish Sewhani, another organizing committee head, stated the meticulous efforts put into making the event successful. Speaking to ANI, Sewhani said, 'This is a magnificent event we are so lucky to host after 10 years. For days, we've worked tirelessly to ensure its success.' He added, 'Around 15,000 people from all US states will attend. On September 22, you'll see India here at 10:00 am.'

Prime Minister Modi, along with other world leaders, will convene in Wilmington for the Quad Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, marking Biden's first invitation to foreign leaders in his hometown. The summit will include leaders from India, Australia, and Japan, reflecting Biden's close relations with them.

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

