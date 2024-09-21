Left Menu

PM Modi's Heartfelt Connection with World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's skill in forging personal bonds with global leaders is exemplified by his memorable interaction with former US President Barack Obama during his 2014 US visit, showcasing his humility and personal touch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:29 IST
PM Modi's Heartfelt Connection with World Leaders
PM Narendra Modi and former US President Barack Obama at White House in Washington DC in June 2016(Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's knack for connecting personally with world leaders, including US presidents, stands out prominently. Officials accompanying him reveal his ability to bridge cultural and geopolitical differences by drawing on his own life experiences.

During PM Modi's recent US trip, Vinay Kwatra, former Foreign Secretary of India and current Indian Ambassador to the US, shared a notable moment from Modi's 2014 visit to the United States. Recalled on the 'Modi Story' website, the anecdote highlights a sincere exchange between Modi and former US President Barack Obama.

After formal discussions concluded, Modi and Obama headed to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. During their drive in Obama's stretch limousine, Obama inquired about Modi's mother. Modi responded candidly, pointing out that the limousine was nearly the size of his mother's house. This revelation underscored Modi's modest upbringing and frankness, fostering a deeper connection with Obama, who also rose from humble beginnings. Modi will participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024