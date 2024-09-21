PM Modi's Heartfelt Connection with World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's knack for connecting personally with world leaders, including US presidents, stands out prominently. Officials accompanying him reveal his ability to bridge cultural and geopolitical differences by drawing on his own life experiences.

During PM Modi's recent US trip, Vinay Kwatra, former Foreign Secretary of India and current Indian Ambassador to the US, shared a notable moment from Modi's 2014 visit to the United States. Recalled on the 'Modi Story' website, the anecdote highlights a sincere exchange between Modi and former US President Barack Obama.

After formal discussions concluded, Modi and Obama headed to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. During their drive in Obama's stretch limousine, Obama inquired about Modi's mother. Modi responded candidly, pointing out that the limousine was nearly the size of his mother's house. This revelation underscored Modi's modest upbringing and frankness, fostering a deeper connection with Obama, who also rose from humble beginnings. Modi will participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by President Joe Biden on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)