MIT Dean Hails PM Modi's Roundtable with Tech CEOs as Gateway for US-India Collaboration

MIT School of Engineering Dean Anantha P Chandrakasan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roundtable discussion with top U.S. tech CEOs, emphasizing the 'tremendous opportunities' for collaboration between the two nations. Chandrakasan, who moderated the meeting, highlighted the diverse range of topics covered, from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to quantum computing and semiconductor technologies.

'It was my honor to convene and moderate this CEO tech roundtable with Prime Minister Modi and leading tech CEOs. We addressed key areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, low-power computing devices, and quantum computing,' Chandrakasan told ANI. He noted the strong alignment between the CEOs' ideas and Modi's vision for India's technological future.

During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi engaged with industry leaders to explore collaboration opportunities. Modi assured the U.S. business community of India's commitment to protecting intellectual property and fostering tech innovation. Notable attendees included Adobe's Shantanu Narayen, Google's Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna, AMD's Lisa Su, and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang. Discussions focused on leveraging technology for innovation and strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

