Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah Ammunition Depots in Southern Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets launched attacks on dozens of Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon, and destroyed a rocket launcher in Tevnin used in a missile attack on northern Israel, according to the Israel Defence Forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:40 IST
In a significant military operation, Israeli fighter jets have targeted dozens of Hezbollah ammunition depots located in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced.
The operation also saw the destruction of a rocket launcher in the southern Lebanese area of Tevnin. The launcher had earlier fired a missile at the Wadi Ara region in northern Israel, according to the IDF.
This aggressive action underscores the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been a point of concern for regional stability.
