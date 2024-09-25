Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah Ammunition Depots in Southern Lebanon

In a significant military operation, Israeli fighter jets have targeted dozens of Hezbollah ammunition depots located in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced.

The operation also saw the destruction of a rocket launcher in the southern Lebanese area of Tevnin. The launcher had earlier fired a missile at the Wadi Ara region in northern Israel, according to the IDF.

This aggressive action underscores the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been a point of concern for regional stability.

