Seoul to Launch Nighttime Self-Driving Taxi Service in Gangnam

Seoul will debut its first nighttime self-driving taxi service in the bustling Gangnam district. Beginning Thursday, three autonomous taxis will cover a significant area between 11 PM and 5 AM. They will operate autonomously on major roads but will require driver intervention in residential and school zones.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 25 (ANI/WAM): This week, Seoul will introduce the first nighttime self-driving taxi service in South Korea, according to officials on Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency reported that starting Thursday, three self-driving taxis will operate in the bustling Gangnam district, located in the southern part of the capital. These vehicles will serve passengers across an 11.7-square-kilometre area in central Gangnam and parts of the neighbouring Seocho district between 11 PM and 5 AM local time.

The autonomous taxis are designed to navigate roads with four or more lanes independently. However, human drivers will take over on narrower roads, especially those adjacent to residential areas and school zones. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

