Dassault Aviation Launches Indian Subsidiary for Military MRO Services

French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation has announced the creation of a new subsidiary, Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI), dedicated to military maintenance, repair, and overall (MRO) services. The subsidiary is based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' self-reliance initiative.

The company stated that DAMROI will leverage Dassault Aviation's technological expertise and seek new opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in India's aero defense ecosystem. The subsidiary aims to become a key player in supporting the Indian Air Force, particularly the Mirage 2000 fleet and other Dassault aircraft.

Dassault Aviation's commitment extends to contributing significantly to the 'Make in India' policy and the 'Skill India' initiative by providing industrial input and implementing training and educational programs. The company, known for its Rafale fighters and Falcon business jets, reported €4.8 billion in revenue in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)