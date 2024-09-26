Lavrov and Wang Yi Decry Western Sanctions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict at UN Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi convened on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Both leaders criticized Western sanctions, arguing they violate UN Security Council resolutions and destabilize the global economy.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement outlining their discussion. It indicated that Lavrov and Yi found the sanctions imposed without UN approval unacceptable, as they harm global economic stability and disrupt international trade and cooperation. The ministers emphasized the need for enhanced foreign policy coordination across international platforms, such as the UN, BRICS, SCO, APEC, and G20, and addressed issues of both global and Eurasian security.

Specifically, their talks included the Ukrainian crisis, tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, and the situation in Taiwan. The leaders highlighted the significance of reinforcing political dialogue and cooperation between Russia and China, underscoring agreements reached at higher levels. Additionally, they began preparations for the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan. Previously, Lavrov also met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)