Left Menu

Lavrov and Wang Yi Decry Western Sanctions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict at UN Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met at the UN General Assembly, criticizing Western sanctions on Russia. They discussed global economic stability, foreign policy, and regional security, including Ukraine and Taiwan. Both praised the growing Russia-China cooperation and planned for the upcoming BRICS summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST
Lavrov and Wang Yi Decry Western Sanctions Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict at UN Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. (Photo/RussianMFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi convened on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Both leaders criticized Western sanctions, arguing they violate UN Security Council resolutions and destabilize the global economy.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement outlining their discussion. It indicated that Lavrov and Yi found the sanctions imposed without UN approval unacceptable, as they harm global economic stability and disrupt international trade and cooperation. The ministers emphasized the need for enhanced foreign policy coordination across international platforms, such as the UN, BRICS, SCO, APEC, and G20, and addressed issues of both global and Eurasian security.

Specifically, their talks included the Ukrainian crisis, tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, and the situation in Taiwan. The leaders highlighted the significance of reinforcing political dialogue and cooperation between Russia and China, underscoring agreements reached at higher levels. Additionally, they began preparations for the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan. Previously, Lavrov also met with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024