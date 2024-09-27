Crackdown on Press Freedom: Hong Kong Journalists Sentenced for Sedition

China continues to suppress individuals who criticize the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a recent move reinforcing this stance, two former Hong Kong journalists were sentenced to prison on sedition charges.

The journalists, Chung Pui-Kuen and Patrick Lam, formerly of Stand News, were sentenced on Thursday for sedition. Both were previously found guilty and fined last month for conspiring to publish seditious articles, according to VOA News. Chung received a 21-month sentence while Lam, who received an 11-month sentence, was released for medical reasons. Both journalists, whose offices were raided in 2021, have denied the charges.

According to the same report, Chung (54) and Lam (36) had already spent over 300 days in pretrial detention. Their colleagues and the broader journalism community argue that Stand News adhered to journalistic principles, offering a liberal platform. Ronson Chan, a former editor at Stand News, mentioned, "I'm happy Patrick Lam could be released, but I feel sorry Chung had to return to jail for 10 months. He created a very good platform for us, promoting news freedom."

The Hong Kong Journalists Association highlighted that these sentences underline the real dangers journalists in the region face. Their statement lamented the ongoing decline of press freedom. Aleksandra Bielakowska of Reporters Without Borders noted that such sentences further jeopardize press freedom in Hong Kong, cautioning that independent media faces significant threats.

VOA News reported that organizations like Stand News are among the last to openly criticize the government, facing severe crackdowns since the Beijing-backed suppression of pro-democracy protests in 2019. The imposition of the National Security Law in 2019 led to the arrest of at least 28 journalists, forcing the closure of over a dozen media outlets.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association stated that true security requires an open press. They added, "Officials may insist that Hong Kong's press freedom is unhampered, but the public knows the truth." Hong Kong's press freedom ranking plummeted to 135th in the 2024 Reporters Without Borders rankings, down from 18th in 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)