Left Menu

Blinken Advocates Diplomacy Amid Israel's Airstrikes Targeting Hezbollah

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urges diplomatic solutions following Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, which killed top Hezbollah leaders. Blinken warns of the profound consequences of choices made by involved parties. Israeli military claims strikes destroyed vital missile stores and issued warnings to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:58 IST
Blinken Advocates Diplomacy Amid Israel's Airstrikes Targeting Hezbollah
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hours after the Israeli military executed a series of airstrikes on Beirut, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated the importance of diplomacy, Al Jazeera reported on Friday. Speaking to reporters in New York, Blinken emphasized, "The choices made in the coming days will have profound consequences for this region and its people," urging all parties to pursue diplomatic avenues despite present challenges.

The top U.S. diplomat's remarks came shortly after Israel's military targeted southern Beirut, accusing Hezbollah of operating its central headquarters from the area. Blinken added that the world faces "a precarious moment," underscoring the necessity of diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the airstrikes, stating, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Alongside Nasrallah, Hezbollah's Southern Front commander Ali Karaki and other senior figures were also killed, as reported by the Times of Israel. The IDF indicated that their precision strike destroyed multiple anti-ship missiles stored beneath residential buildings. Following Nasrallah's death, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's resolve to neutralize threats, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran, asserting that Israel's reach extends throughout the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024