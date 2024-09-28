Blinken Advocates Diplomacy Amid Israel's Airstrikes Targeting Hezbollah

Hours after the Israeli military executed a series of airstrikes on Beirut, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated the importance of diplomacy, Al Jazeera reported on Friday. Speaking to reporters in New York, Blinken emphasized, "The choices made in the coming days will have profound consequences for this region and its people," urging all parties to pursue diplomatic avenues despite present challenges.

The top U.S. diplomat's remarks came shortly after Israel's military targeted southern Beirut, accusing Hezbollah of operating its central headquarters from the area. Blinken added that the world faces "a precarious moment," underscoring the necessity of diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the airstrikes, stating, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Alongside Nasrallah, Hezbollah's Southern Front commander Ali Karaki and other senior figures were also killed, as reported by the Times of Israel. The IDF indicated that their precision strike destroyed multiple anti-ship missiles stored beneath residential buildings. Following Nasrallah's death, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi reaffirmed Israel's resolve to neutralize threats, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran, asserting that Israel's reach extends throughout the Middle East.

