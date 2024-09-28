Israel Confirms Elimination of Hezbollah's Top Leader Hassan Nasrallah

In a significant military operation, Israel has confirmed the elimination of top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The operation, carried out by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), also claimed the lives of high-ranking Hezbollah officials including Ali Karaki.

An IDF spokesperson revealed that these individuals had 'lots of blood on their hands' and emphasized Israel's preparedness for multiple scenarios. 'Those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated,' said Guy Nir, Israel Embassy spokesperson in India.

This announcement follows an IDF statement confirming the strike on Hezbollah's main base in Beirut's Dahiyeh district. Dozens of Hezbollah's anti-ship missiles were also destroyed. Netanyahu, addressing the UN, issued a stern warning to Iran, indicating Israel's long arm could reach any threat in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)