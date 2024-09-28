Left Menu

Israel Confirms Elimination of Hezbollah's Top Leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has confirmed the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other high-ranking officials in an airstrike targeting Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut. Israel warns it is prepared for multiple scenarios and will eliminate any threats to its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:42 IST
Israel Embassy in India spokesperson Guy Nir (Photo Credit: Israel Embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant military operation, Israel has confirmed the elimination of top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The operation, carried out by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), also claimed the lives of high-ranking Hezbollah officials including Ali Karaki.

An IDF spokesperson revealed that these individuals had 'lots of blood on their hands' and emphasized Israel's preparedness for multiple scenarios. 'Those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated,' said Guy Nir, Israel Embassy spokesperson in India.

This announcement follows an IDF statement confirming the strike on Hezbollah's main base in Beirut's Dahiyeh district. Dozens of Hezbollah's anti-ship missiles were also destroyed. Netanyahu, addressing the UN, issued a stern warning to Iran, indicating Israel's long arm could reach any threat in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

