Historic Trilateral Power Agreement: Nepal Exports Electricity to Bangladesh via India

India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have signed a landmark agreement, marking Nepal's first electricity export to a third country. This new development, which involves transferring 40 megawatts to Bangladesh via India's grid, signifies major progress in regional cooperation and aims to foster greater energy security and investment in Nepal's hydropower sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant step towards regional energy cooperation, India, Nepal, and Bangladesh have entered into a trilateral agreement permitting the export of 40 megawatts of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through India's power grid. The agreement, formalized in Kathmandu, marks the first instance of Nepal selling electricity beyond its borders to a third country.

The milestone agreement, described by Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka as a culmination of persistent efforts since 2018, includes cooperation among key stakeholders from all three nations. The signing ceremony saw participation from notable figures including Nepal Electricity Authority's Kulman Ghising, Renu Narang from India's NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, and Bangladesh Power Development Board's Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Bangladesh's Minister for Forest, Environment, Climate Change, and Water Resources, highlighted this initiative as a stride towards regional prosperity. As per the agreement, Nepal will transmit 40 megawatts to Bangladesh, routing the energy through India. The development underscores the beginning of broader market prospects for Nepal's hydropower, encouraging investment and reinforcing energy security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

