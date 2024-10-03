Tensions Escalate as Israel Faces Drone and Rocket Attacks

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a drone attack intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, local media has reported. The attack targeted southern Israel but was intercepted over the Egypt-Israel border, as per Times of Israel sources.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has not confirmed the launch site or interception point of the drone. Additionally, IDF's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi announced that nearly 200 rockets were fired at northern Israel, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

Halevi emphasized that the military remains committed to preventing Hezbollah's efforts to reestablish a foothold in southern Lebanon. He recently visited troops stationed in northern Israel, asserting their goal of securing the area and facilitating the return of evacuated residents. Meanwhile, Israel's air force reports striking Hezbollah's intelligence facilities in Beirut, identifying them as pivotal in gathering intelligence on the IDF.

