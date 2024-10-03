Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Faces Drone and Rocket Attacks

Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack intercepted by Israel. Concurrently, nearly 200 rockets targeting northern Israel were launched amid increasing military confrontations with Hezbollah. The Israeli military responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, intensifying regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:17 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israel Faces Drone and Rocket Attacks
Smoke billows from targeted areas after Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Isral

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a drone attack intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, local media has reported. The attack targeted southern Israel but was intercepted over the Egypt-Israel border, as per Times of Israel sources.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has not confirmed the launch site or interception point of the drone. Additionally, IDF's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi announced that nearly 200 rockets were fired at northern Israel, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

Halevi emphasized that the military remains committed to preventing Hezbollah's efforts to reestablish a foothold in southern Lebanon. He recently visited troops stationed in northern Israel, asserting their goal of securing the area and facilitating the return of evacuated residents. Meanwhile, Israel's air force reports striking Hezbollah's intelligence facilities in Beirut, identifying them as pivotal in gathering intelligence on the IDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024