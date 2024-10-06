Left Menu

Trump's Resilient Comeback: Musk Joins Former President's Rally in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania for a campaign rally, joined by Elon Musk, who endorsed him despite previously supporting Democrats. Musk urged the crowd to fight for preserving democracy. Trump and Musk criticized Democratic leaders, while addressing a previous assassination attempt against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:43 IST
Trump's Resilient Comeback: Musk Joins Former President's Rally in Pennsylvania
Former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Photo: X\@elonmusk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a defiant return to the campaign trail, former U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt he survived in July. Notably, he was joined by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has shifted his political support from Democrats to endorsing Trump for the upcoming elections.

Musk, clad in a 'Make America Great Again' cap and a playful 'Occupy Mars' shirt, expressed alignment with Trump's agenda, jesting about his transformation to 'dark MAGA.' He underscored the significance of the forthcoming elections, labeling them as the 'most important in our lifetime' and stressed Trump's necessity to preserve democracy.

Aside from remarks on his resilience, Trump criticized the Democratic response to Hurricane Helene, while reminiscing on surviving the assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who was neutralized on site. The event featured a moment of silence to honor that day's victims, highlighting the campaign's continued fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

