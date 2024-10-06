Trump's Resilient Comeback: Musk Joins Former President's Rally in Pennsylvania

In a defiant return to the campaign trail, former U.S. President Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt he survived in July. Notably, he was joined by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who has shifted his political support from Democrats to endorsing Trump for the upcoming elections.

Musk, clad in a 'Make America Great Again' cap and a playful 'Occupy Mars' shirt, expressed alignment with Trump's agenda, jesting about his transformation to 'dark MAGA.' He underscored the significance of the forthcoming elections, labeling them as the 'most important in our lifetime' and stressed Trump's necessity to preserve democracy.

Aside from remarks on his resilience, Trump criticized the Democratic response to Hurricane Helene, while reminiscing on surviving the assassination attempt by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who was neutralized on site. The event featured a moment of silence to honor that day's victims, highlighting the campaign's continued fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)