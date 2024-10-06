Left Menu

Balochistan's Struggle for Freedom in the Face of Global Crises

At the 5th Balochistan International Conference, Yusuf Baloch highlighted the intersection of Balochistan's freedom struggle and the global climate crisis. He discussed human rights violations, the impact of colonialism and capitalism, and urged for greater youth involvement, stressing the enduring nature of Baloch people's fight for justice and liberation.

Yusuf Baloch's speech at the 5th Balochistan International Conference in Geneva underscored the vital link between Balochistan's ongoing struggle for freedom and the global climate crisis. Organized by the Baloch National Movement, the conference was a platform to discuss deep-rooted human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Baloch traced these injustices back to the pervasive impacts of colonialism and capitalism.

The activist articulated that Balochistan remains bound by oppressive colonial systems, framing the region as a colony of Pakistan and its institutions. He called for dismantling these structures to ensure liberation for Balochistan's indigenous people and other marginalized communities worldwide.

Baloch emphasized the importance of youth involvement in the movement, urging young people to take active roles in advocating for Balochistan's freedom and justice. Highlighting personal connections to the struggle, Baloch reminisced about the pervasive issue of enforced disappearances and state violence, insisting that balancing hope and anger is essential to propel their cause forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

