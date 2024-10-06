Jaishankar Critiques UN's Growing Irrelevance in Global Affairs

In a pointed critique aimed at the United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar likened the international body to an "old company" that is out of touch with current global dynamics while still claiming influence. His remarks came during the Kautilya Economic Conclave held in Delhi on Sunday.

Jaishankar highlighted the UN's waning impact on critical global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East. "The United Nations is like an old company, occupying space but not keeping up with the market," he stated, emphasizing India's consistent call for reforms within multilateral institutions including an expanded UN Security Council.

The minister further argued that although the UN persists as a multilateral pathway, it is no longer the only route for international cooperation. He questioned the UN's efficacy during the COVID-19 crisis, suggesting countries had to either devise independent strategies or join coalitions like COVAX, which operated outside the UN's framework. As conflicts continue in Ukraine and the Middle East, Jaishankar pointed out that the UN remains "a bystander" in significant global crises, advocating for the emerging role of non-UN collaborations in dealing with such challenges.

