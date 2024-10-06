Esper Predicts Israeli Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has speculated on a possible Israeli response to a recent missile attack by Iran. Esper indicated that Israel might consider striking Iran's nuclear facilities, marking a significant retaliatory move, according to The Hill.

Addressing media inquiries, Esper suggested that any Israeli military action would likely include operations targeting Tehran's leadership, including Ayatollah Khomeini and President Pezeshkian, as well as critical structures like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Furthermore, he highlighted the strategic necessity of disabling Iran's command centers to sever communication lines within the regime.

Esper's remarks follow President Joe Biden's earlier stance against Israeli strikes on Iranian oil or nuclear installations. Amid the anniversary of significant conflict in West Asia, Israel's potential targets include ballistic missile production sites and economic hubs. As tensions rise, Israel's capability to manage regional warfare risks might hinge on support from allies, notably the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)