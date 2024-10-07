US Congressional Delegation Fortifies Ties in Taiwan Visit

In a display of unwavering support, US Representatives Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs, and Carol Miller touched down in Taiwan on Sunday to engage in bilateral discussions with government officials. As reported by Taiwan News, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed a warm welcome, highlighting the commitment of the US Congress to Taiwan's peace and stability.

The visit, focusing on deepening defense cooperation amidst mounting Chinese threats, signifies a crucial step for Taiwan and the US. Key meetings are scheduled with President Lai Ching-te and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to deliberate on US-Taiwan relations, security challenges in the Taiwan Strait, and shared economic and energy interests.

The delegation's itinerary includes participation in Taiwan's National Day celebrations, marking Lesko's return visit after 2016, while her colleagues visit for the first time. The lawmakers, known proponents of Indo-Pacific security, reaffirm that Taiwan and the US will collaborate closely to promote regional peace, prosperity, and shared values, according to the foreign ministry.

Taiwan News further reported US plans to send a team next year to evaluate Taiwan's National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology's ability to assemble 1,985 Stinger missiles. This follows agreements made at the recent Taiwan-US Defense Industry Conference, emphasizing Taiwan's potential role in the US defense industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)