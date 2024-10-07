WHO's Southeast Asia Summit: A Unified Roadmap for Health Progress

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched the 77th session of its Regional Committee for Southeast Asia in New Delhi from October 7 to 9, with India's Minister of Health, JP Nadda, elected as the session's Chairperson. This annual meeting serves as the governing body for WHO in the region, comprising member nations such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and others.

Ministers and delegates from the region's 11 member states have convened in Delhi to strategize on priority health actions for public accessibility. WHO's Southeast Asia division, representing over a quarter of the global population, is dedicated to fostering a healthier future for its nearly two billion residents through joint efforts with member states.

Key challenges were highlighted by Razia Pendse, WHO's Chef de Cabinet, including the rise of non-communicable diseases and mental health issues, neonatal and under-five mortality, antimicrobial resistance, and tuberculosis. In his opening remarks, Nadda underscored the need for a collaborative approach in overcoming these hurdles.

Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, stressed the importance of a unified regional roadmap. "This roadmap is for our countries and peoples," she noted, underlining the commitment to protecting vulnerable populations. A proposed technical program prioritizes emergency responses, pandemic preparedness, resource mobilization, climate change, and universal health coverage.

Over three days, the meeting will delve into these critical issues. Nadda urged the region to "harness collaboration, innovation, and solidarity" in transforming Southeast Asia's health landscape for a brighter future.

