Security Tightened in Islamabad for SCO Summit: Closures and High Alert

In anticipation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi face a city-wide lockdown impacting local businesses. Over five days, starting October 12, restaurants, wedding halls, cafes, and snooker clubs will remain closed as a security measure. Local authorities, in an effort to bolster compliance, are requiring business owners to provide guarantee bonds and sign surety documents at police stations. Furthermore, cash-and-carry marts across the cities will also shut their doors during this period, according to The Express Tribune.

The security measures extend beyond commercial establishments, notably impacting judicial procedures and public activities. Suspects housed at Adiala Jail will not attend court hearings for these five days, while courts postpone significant cases until after the summit ends on October 16. Security protocols include the deployment of commandos and snipers atop multi-story buildings to oversee key areas. As reported, a strict prohibition on pigeon and kite flying is enforced within a 3-kilometer radius around Noor Khan Chaklala Airbase. Authorities have already removed pigeon nets from 38 properties with assistance from female police officers.

To establish a conducive environment for the summit proceedings, the government declared a public holiday from October 14 to 16 in the twin cities, allowing for undisturbed preparations and conduct. The summit, chaired by Pakistan, is scheduled for October 16 and 17 in Islamabad and will witness the participation of several heads of state, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Significantly, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will attend, marking the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)