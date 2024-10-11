Left Menu

Arab Thought Leaders Gather in Abu Dhabi to Tackle National Identity Challenges

The Arab Thought and Culture Forum's 12th edition brought together influential figures in Abu Dhabi to discuss national identity issues. The event, emphasizing UAE's dedication to social cohesion and innovation, featured Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan's keynote address on the importance of preserving national identity.

Arab Thought Leaders Gather in Abu Dhabi to Tackle National Identity Challenges
12th Arab Thought and Culture Forum convenes in Abu Dhabi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The 12th edition of the Arab Thought and Culture Forum, organized by the Arab Think Tank Alliance, AlAyam Media Centre from Bahrain, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, convened in Abu Dhabi. The forum, themed 'National Identity - Roles and Challenges,' drew notable thought leaders to deliberate on pertinent national and cultural issues.

The event underscores the enduring commitment of UAE's leadership towards fostering social cohesion and promoting innovation since the nation's formation. The keynote address was delivered by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, who lauded the collaborative organization efforts by the Arab Think Tank Alliance, Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi from the Emirates Center, and Al-Ayam newspaper.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasized the importance of national identity as a crucial asset, fundamental in protecting self-identity and shaping the collective consciousness. He reiterated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's stance that true progress stems from a profound pride in national identity, deeply rooted in longstanding and genuine values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

