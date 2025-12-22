Left Menu

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi: Bridging Education Between Nations

The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus is set to double its student body to 400 by next year. It aligns with UAE's priorities in energy, sustainability and AI, while maintaining ties with IIT Delhi. The campus aims to expand, with more programs and a permanent facility planned in Khalifa City.

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi: Bridging Education Between Nations
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus is experiencing rapid growth, as it plans to double its student population to around 400 next year, Executive Director Shantanu Roy announced recently. The expansion aligns the campus with the evolving educational and economic priorities in the United Arab Emirates.

The IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi offers a blend of the institute's rigorous curriculum, tailored to meet regional requirements. While science and engineering programs remain core, there's a strong emphasis on innovative fields like artificial intelligence, reflecting the UAE's focus on diversification and sustainability.

Strategically collaborating with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the campus continues to expand its program offerings. The institution is preparing to transition from a temporary to a permanent facility in Khalifa City, aiming to achieve global standards in infrastructure and sustainability.

