Historic Trilateral Committee Agreement: Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia Unite

In a pivotal summit held in Asmara, the capitals of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia have agreed to form a trilateral committee consisting of their foreign ministers. This initiative is designed to boost strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

The joint statement released after the summit highlighted the essential role of regional collaboration and the need to resist external meddling in the internal affairs of regional states, irrespective of any pretext.

Furthermore, the leaders stressed the importance of aligning efforts to promote regional stability, creating favorable conditions for joint sustainable development, and synchronizing projects to secure lasting peace and security in the area.

