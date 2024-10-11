Iran-Russia Diplomacy Amid Regional Tensions

In an anticipated meeting, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to confer with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Reports from Iran and Russia confirmed this development on Friday, highlighting a significant diplomatic engagement amid recent events in the region. Israel's recent bombing campaign in Lebanon aimed at Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters provides a critical backdrop to the talks.

Both leaders will attend an international summit commemorating the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Pyragy, a revered 18th-century poet and thinker. Discussions between Pezeshkian and Putin are expected to cover bilateral relations and the volatile situation in West Asia. According to TASS, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov hinted at other potential diplomatic exchanges on the summit's sidelines.

Iran's state media indicated that Pezeshkian has already left for Ashgabat, poised to engage with leaders from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Recent diplomatic interactions include a meeting between Pezeshkian, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Historically, Iran and Russia have been rivals, but strategic cooperation has emerged, notably with Iran's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict since 2022. The U.S. reported that Iran supplied Russia with Fath 360 close-range ballistic missiles in September. The Pentagon's Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder emphasized the missiles' strategic impact, allowing Russia to conserve its advanced arsenal.

Ryder disclosed that "dozens" of Russian military personnel received missile training in Iran, but the specifics of this arrangement remain speculative. Intelligence exchanges are suspected components of the deal. Iran, according to the 'Atlantic Council,' is keen on acquiring advanced Russian military assets, including Su-35 jets and S-400 defense systems.

The summit, dubbed "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Foundation of Peace and Development," will host over 10 state leaders and representatives from prominent international organizations. These include bodies such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and UNESCO, underscoring the summit's broad diplomatic scope as reported by ANI.

