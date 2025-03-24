Left Menu

Unprecedented Move: Israeli Government Pushes to Oust Attorney General

The Israeli government has passed a no-confidence motion against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, setting a complex process for her removal. This first attempt in Israel's history to fire an Attorney General comes amidst political and judicial tensions, with strong opposition and potential legal battles looming.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a historic and controversial move, the Israeli government unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, sparking a complex removal process. This marks the first time in Israel's history that an Attorney General faces dismissal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abstained from the meeting due to his ongoing corruption trial, with the session chaired by Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Baharav-Miara boycotted the meeting, opting to send a strongly-worded letter accusing the government of pushing for political loyalty over legal governance. "This move seeks to promote not trust but loyalty to the political echelon," her letter claimed, warning of a broader campaign to weaken the judiciary.

The government argues that Baharav-Miara's "inappropriate behavior" and "substantial differences" impair effective governance. Justice Minister Yariv Levin criticized her for not attending the meeting or responding to officials. The dismissal process will include a hearing and a final decision by the cabinet, despite opposition and looming legal challenges, as two important committee seats remain vacant and must be filled.

