Protests Surge in PoJK Over JAAC Agreement Breach

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) initiated protests and awareness campaigns in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), advocating for the enforcement of an agreement with the PoJK administration. Protesters demanded the dismissal of charges against JAAC activists, amid growing disillusionment over unfulfilled promises, including reduced electricity tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:20 IST
Protest of JAAC (L), JAAC activist Amjad Ayub Mirza (R). . Image Credit: ANI
The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) spearheaded protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding the implementation of an agreement reached with the PoJK administration. The protests, held in Bagh, call for the dismissal of charges against JAAC activists, according to a statement by Amjad Ayub Mirza.

Mirza emphasized that the demonstrations aimed to educate the local populace about the agreement made on May 13, 2024. The accord included promises such as the reduction of electricity tariffs and increased JAAC control over taxation and governmental decision-making.

However, Mirza claims that post-agreement, the PoJK government initiated crackdowns on activists, leading to widespread disillusionment. Citing personal cases of harassment by Pakistani security forces, activists demand the withdrawal of all charges filed in the past two years, highlighting the community's ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

