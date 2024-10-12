Rising Tide of Honour Killings in Sindh: A Grim Reality

The Sindh Suhai Organisation has raised the alarm over a disturbing spike in honour-based violence, leading to 101 fatalities in the province of Sindh from January through June 2024. Reports released indicate a troubling escalation in crimes targeting women, including murder and sexual assault, as documented by The Express Tribune.

Data unveil that Jacobabad emerges as the epicenter of these heinous acts, recording 22 female and 12 male victims. In comparison, Kashmore witnessed the killings of 17 women and 6 men, followed closely by Sukkur with 23, Khairpur with 20, and Ghotki with 19. Alarmingly, Larkana accounted for 12 victims, and various other districts across Sindh witnessed a total of 76 such murders.

Despite efforts to bring perpetrators to justice, many incidents remain unreported. Even in cases where formal complaints are lodged, legal pursuits often lapse into compromises, leaving many offenders unchecked. Despite court interventions, tribal councils continue to wield significant influence over these disputes. The disturbing trend involves family cover-ups under the guise of suicides, compounded by horrific cases like a man recently burying his wife alive in Saleh Pat.

A recent case reveals that the brutal murders of Shameem and Lal may be linked to deep-rooted issues such as poverty, lack of education, and tribal conflicts, coupled with pervasive property disputes. The Sindh Suhai Organisation has called for structural changes, urging the appointment of more female Station House Officers (SHOs) to enable women to report crimes in a safe environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)