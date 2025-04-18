Dramatic Skyjacking: U.S. Citizen's Belize Standoff Ends Fatally

In a shocking mid-air incident, a U.S. citizen hijacked a Tropic Air flight in Belize at knifepoint on Thursday, injuring three individuals before being fatally shot. The hijacker, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, was reportedly a military veteran, prompting an urgent investigation by both Belizean authorities and U.S. officials.

According to Police Commissioner Chester Williams, Taylor attempted to force the flight out of Belize, causing panic on board as fuel levels dipped critically. In a dramatic turn, a passenger shot Taylor with a licensed firearm, while the plane landed, resulting in Taylor's subsequent death and the passenger's hospitalization.

Authorities are puzzled as to how Taylor managed to board with a weapon, amid reports of inadequate security at smaller airstrips. The U.S. embassy is involved in investigating Taylor's background and motives. Preliminary findings suggest Taylor, a former teacher and coach in Missouri, circumvented previous entry denial into Belize.

(With inputs from agencies.)