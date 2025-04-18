Left Menu

Wall Street Sees Mixed Results Amid Trade Talks and Interest Rate Concerns

Wall Street stocks ended mixed, influenced by positive developments from Eli Lilly and Apple, and cautious investor sentiment regarding trade negotiations with Japan and China. Despite a good performance from some sectors, concerns over interest rates and U.S. economic policies persist, impacting the Dow significantly.

Wall Street stocks presented a mixed outcome on Thursday as gains from Eli Lilly and Apple balanced wider market concerns. The uptick in stock performance reflects investor optimism regarding U.S. trade negotiations with Japan.

Despite President Trump's positive remarks about trade progress with superpowers, caution persists, dampening overall stock gains. Stocks like Eli Lilly soared 14% after promising diabetes trial results, bolstering investor confidence.

Nevertheless, sectors such as UnitedHealth dragged down the Dow, casting a shadow over the market's performance. Investors remain wary amid Trump's trade policies, potential FED rate changes, and ongoing tariff talks with global partners.

