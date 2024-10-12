India Condemns Attacks and Theft at Bangladesh Religious Sites
India has expressed serious concerns over recent attacks on Hindu religious sites and a theft at a temple in Bangladesh. The Indian government has urged Bangladesh to protect minorities and ensure their safety, especially during festivals. Investigation into the incidents is underway.
India has voiced significant concern regarding recent attacks on a Hindu religious site and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh, labeling the acts as 'deplorable.' The Indian government has called on the Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard Hindus and minorities, emphasizing the importance of security during festival periods.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement followed an alarming incident involving a crude bomb thrown at a Durga Puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar area. The attack, which resulted in minor fire damage but no injuries, is part of a troubling pattern of religious desecration observed over recent days.
The attack led to injuries for at least five individuals. Officials, including Detective Branch's Additional Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallik, have made arrests and are investigating motives linked to potential criminal activity. Meanwhile, a theft involving a crown gifted by PM Modi has heightened diplomatic concerns, with India urging Bangladesh's law enforcement to swiftly resolve the matter.
