Dubai Chamber's Sustainability Week 2024: AI-Driven Innovations in Business Practices

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, an integral part of Dubai Chambers, wrapped up its Sustainability Week 2024 with significant involvement from 526 business community representatives. This annual event explored the impact of digitisation and artificial intelligence in fostering sustainable business practices.

This year's Sustainability Week, held from October 7th to 11th, marked the launch of a digital training platform aimed at providing the local business community with essential sustainability and ESG skills. The platform offers premium courses utilizing AI and digital solutions, aimed at enhancing sustainability.

In addition to training, Sustainability Week highlighted top companies by awarding them the ESG Label for their leadership in sustainable practices. A host of seminars and forums covered AI's role in efficiency and circular economy strategies, emphasizing the integration of innovative digital technologies.

