Left Menu

Dubai Chamber's Sustainability Week 2024: AI-Driven Innovations in Business Practices

Dubai Chamber of Commerce concluded its Sustainability Week 2024, where digital solutions and AI's role in sustainable business were explored. The chamber launched a digital training platform and awarded the ESG Label to companies excelling in sustainability. Events focused on AI, IoT, and digital strategies for a circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:08 IST
Dubai Chamber's Sustainability Week 2024: AI-Driven Innovations in Business Practices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, an integral part of Dubai Chambers, wrapped up its Sustainability Week 2024 with significant involvement from 526 business community representatives. This annual event explored the impact of digitisation and artificial intelligence in fostering sustainable business practices.

This year's Sustainability Week, held from October 7th to 11th, marked the launch of a digital training platform aimed at providing the local business community with essential sustainability and ESG skills. The platform offers premium courses utilizing AI and digital solutions, aimed at enhancing sustainability.

In addition to training, Sustainability Week highlighted top companies by awarding them the ESG Label for their leadership in sustainable practices. A host of seminars and forums covered AI's role in efficiency and circular economy strategies, emphasizing the integration of innovative digital technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024