ILO survey shows ESG now central to business strategy as EBMOs scale services globally

Employer and Business Membership Organizations (EBMOs) worldwide are rapidly expanding their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities as member demand intensifies across all regions, according to a new ILO ACT/EMP Survey Report titled “Leading the ESG agenda: Global and regional insights for Employer and Business Membership Organizations.”

The report, developed under ACT/EMP’s LEADER Programme, draws on responses from 90 EBMOs across 65 countries. The findings show a decisive shift: ESG has evolved from a “good practice” into a core pillar of business competitiveness, resilience and responsible growth.

Rising Global Demand for ESG Support

The survey identifies a clear upward trend in how businesses engage with ESG:

Eight in ten EBMOs reported increased demand for ESG-related services over the past five years.

Four in five expect further growth in the next one to three years.

Regions that previously saw slower uptake—such as Africa and the Arab States—now anticipate sharp increases, signalling a widening recognition of ESG’s strategic importance.

As global expectations for sustainability rise, EBMOs are becoming central partners in helping enterprises meet regulatory requirements, adapt to policy changes, and understand the long-term business case for ESG adoption.

EBMOs Are “Walking the Talk”

Beyond supporting member companies, many EBMOs are integrating ESG internally.

One in five already has a formal ESG strategy.

Nearly one in three is in the process of developing one.

Internal initiatives include:

employee health and wellness programmes

ethical business conduct and governance reforms

waste reduction, recycling and environmental managementThese efforts help EBMOs model responsible behaviour while gaining firsthand insight into the implementation challenges their members experience.

Scaling Up Training and Advisory Support

As companies confront new sustainability standards and disclosure requirements, EBMOs are responding by expanding:

training and capacity-building programmes

workshops and sector-focused events

tailored advisory services

information-sharing and data-driven guidance

The LEADER Programme has played a central role by equipping EBMOs with tools, evidence and global insights, enabling them to professionalise and scale ESG as a core service area.

Who Uses ESG Services—and Why?

The survey shows medium-sized and large enterprises are the primary users of EBMO-provided ESG support, with small firms also engaged in many contexts.

By sector, manufacturers lead on ESG uptake globally, followed by:

agriculture, forestry and fishing

construction

financial and insurance activities

These patterns reflect both regulatory pressures and companies’ desire to improve market access, manage risks and enhance operational efficiency.

“ESG is now central to business competitiveness and resilience”

Deborah France-Massin, Director of the ILO Bureau for Employers' Activities (ACT/EMP), underscored the transformative moment facing businesses:

“ESG has become a key framework for sustainable business, helping enterprises manage risk and build trust. Our global survey shows that eight in ten EBMOs have seen rising demand for ESG services, and four in five expect further growth. Environmental, social and governance is now central to business competitiveness and resilience.”

Tangible Value for EBMOs

ESG engagement is also delivering significant benefits to the EBMOs themselves:

56% report stronger member engagement

46% have gained greater policy influence and visibility

42% have formed new partnerships

23% report increased membership, grants or funding

These gains present ESG as a strategic growth opportunity, strengthening both EBMO relevance and sustainability.

A Shared Agenda for Sustainable Growth

The report illustrates a decisive global shift: ESG is no longer optional. It is a shared agenda for both businesses and their representative institutions. By embedding sustainability in their services, EBMOs are:

strengthening the private sector’s contribution to decent work

supporting inclusive and sustainable growth

positioning themselves as key catalysts of transformation in national and regional economies

To maintain momentum, EBMOs will require continued access to knowledge, tools, partnerships and capacity-building support—ensuring that rising ESG awareness transforms into measurable progress, long-term competitiveness and greater trust in business.