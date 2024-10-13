Left Menu

Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections

Lithuanians are voting in parliamentary elections that could herald a major political shift. The ruling centre-right could be replaced by a centre-left coalition. Citizens express dissatisfaction with pandemic management and immigration policies. Social Democrats promise to address income inequality and introduce welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:38 IST
Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuanians head to the polls for the first round of parliamentary elections, which could signify a substantial shift in the nation's political landscape, as highlighted by DW. Anticipation builds around the potential for transformative political change.

The Homeland Union, a center-right party currently in power, faces the prospect of being ousted by a center-left coalition led by the opposition Social Democrats and smaller parties, according to the latest opinion polls. Approximately 2.4 million citizens are eligible to vote, with 141 members to be elected to serve a four-year term. A subsequent round of elections is scheduled for October 27.

In districts where no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, the leading two candidates will vie in a runoff on October 27. Despite economic growth and low inflation, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's government has lost favor due to criticism over its handling of COVID-19 and migrant issues, exacerbated by the border with Belarus.

Lithuanian citizens have notably criticized Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's administration, particularly for stringent COVID-19 measures that severely impacted businesses and restricted access to essential healthcare services. The government also faces scrutiny for its approach to migrants arriving from Belarus, a Russian ally.

Conversely, the Social Democrats promise to address income inequality through wealth redistribution and pledge to implement various welfare initiatives, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024