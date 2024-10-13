Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections

Lithuanians head to the polls for the first round of parliamentary elections, which could signify a substantial shift in the nation's political landscape, as highlighted by DW. Anticipation builds around the potential for transformative political change.

The Homeland Union, a center-right party currently in power, faces the prospect of being ousted by a center-left coalition led by the opposition Social Democrats and smaller parties, according to the latest opinion polls. Approximately 2.4 million citizens are eligible to vote, with 141 members to be elected to serve a four-year term. A subsequent round of elections is scheduled for October 27.

In districts where no candidate secures over 50% of the vote, the leading two candidates will vie in a runoff on October 27. Despite economic growth and low inflation, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's government has lost favor due to criticism over its handling of COVID-19 and migrant issues, exacerbated by the border with Belarus.

Lithuanian citizens have notably criticized Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's administration, particularly for stringent COVID-19 measures that severely impacted businesses and restricted access to essential healthcare services. The government also faces scrutiny for its approach to migrants arriving from Belarus, a Russian ally.

Conversely, the Social Democrats promise to address income inequality through wealth redistribution and pledge to implement various welfare initiatives, as reported by ANI.

