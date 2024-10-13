A New Era in Learning Disabilities: Sharjah Conference Introduces Innovative Solutions

Sharjah, UAE - October 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities has inaugurated its fourth Learning Disabilities Conference on Saturday, themed 'Shared Challenges, Innovative Solutions.' Hosted at the Sharjah Education Academy, the two-day event runs under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The conference tackles four major topics: assessment and diagnosis, scientific research, support and empowerment, and educational interventions. Discussions feature 20 scientific papers and four expert-led workshops, aiming to explore innovative strategies for diagnosing and supporting students with learning disabilities worldwide.

The event enjoys collaboration from the Sharjah Education Academy and Princess Tharwat College in Jordan, with sponsorship from Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others. Notably, a groundbreaking agreement with an Egyptian research team was signed, emphasizing the development of a specialized assessment tool for young children at risk of learning disabilities.

