A New Era in Learning Disabilities: Sharjah Conference Introduces Innovative Solutions

The Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities launched the fourth Learning Disabilities Conference, focusing on assessment, innovative strategies, and international collaboration. The event, under Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi's patronage, aims to improve learning support and teacher training, aligning with the UAE's Centennial Vision 2071.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:45 IST
Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities inaugurated fourth edition of its Learning Disabilities Conference (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, UAE - October 13 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities has inaugurated its fourth Learning Disabilities Conference on Saturday, themed 'Shared Challenges, Innovative Solutions.' Hosted at the Sharjah Education Academy, the two-day event runs under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The conference tackles four major topics: assessment and diagnosis, scientific research, support and empowerment, and educational interventions. Discussions feature 20 scientific papers and four expert-led workshops, aiming to explore innovative strategies for diagnosing and supporting students with learning disabilities worldwide.

The event enjoys collaboration from the Sharjah Education Academy and Princess Tharwat College in Jordan, with sponsorship from Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others. Notably, a groundbreaking agreement with an Egyptian research team was signed, emphasizing the development of a specialized assessment tool for young children at risk of learning disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

