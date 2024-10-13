Left Menu

Ajman Enhances Hospitality: Major Hotel Expansion Unveiled

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi inspected the Ajman Hotel's expansion, which includes 13 new villas and other amenities. The project, led by Ajman Real Estate Corporation, aims to boost tourism and aligns with Ajman's goal to become a top-tier destination, following global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:12 IST
Ajman Enhances Hospitality: Major Hotel Expansion Unveiled
Ajman Ruler inspects Ajman Hotel expansion project (ANI/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ajman Hotel, noted for its prime beachfront location, is undergoing significant expansion as part of a visionary plan to elevate the Emirate's tourism appeal. The project includes the construction of 13 new villas, 12 suites, swimming pools, and various recreational facilities to enhance visitor experience.

During a recent site visit, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, reviewed the development and commended its aim to augment hospitality services for international guests. His tour underscores the commitment to furnish exemplary accommodations and services, ensuring tourists receive a distinguished stay.

Accompanied by notable officials, the Ajman Ruler's visit highlighted unified efforts within the Emirate to bolster service sectors and drive economic and tourism growth. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, among the representatives present, emphasized that this expansion is integral to aligning Ajman's facilities with the highest global standards for sustainable and comprehensive tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024