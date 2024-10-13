Ajman Enhances Hospitality: Major Hotel Expansion Unveiled

The Ajman Hotel, noted for its prime beachfront location, is undergoing significant expansion as part of a visionary plan to elevate the Emirate's tourism appeal. The project includes the construction of 13 new villas, 12 suites, swimming pools, and various recreational facilities to enhance visitor experience.

During a recent site visit, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, reviewed the development and commended its aim to augment hospitality services for international guests. His tour underscores the commitment to furnish exemplary accommodations and services, ensuring tourists receive a distinguished stay.

Accompanied by notable officials, the Ajman Ruler's visit highlighted unified efforts within the Emirate to bolster service sectors and drive economic and tourism growth. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, among the representatives present, emphasized that this expansion is integral to aligning Ajman's facilities with the highest global standards for sustainable and comprehensive tourism development.

(With inputs from agencies.)