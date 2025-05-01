China's Covert Support: Chinese Mercenaries in Ukraine

Lawmakers in the United States are seeking answers from the State Department regarding the participation of Chinese mercenaries fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. The letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlights concerns over Beijing's tacit consent to such actions.

The select committee on China argues that the involvement of at least 155 Chinese nationals on the Russian side could not happen without the knowledge and approval of the Chinese Communist Party, given its control over Chinese society.

U.S. officials have confirmed the presence of these mercenaries, despite China's Embassy in Washington denying any state approval for such activities. This complicates Beijing's claim of neutrality while providing military support to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)