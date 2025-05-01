Left Menu

China's Covert Support: Chinese Mercenaries in Ukraine

U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about the involvement of Chinese mercenaries in Russia's war against Ukraine, questioning China's tacit approval. With captured Chinese fighters in Ukraine, discussions intensify on Beijing's ties with Moscow. U.S. officials demand accountability, as China maintains its proclaimed neutrality while supporting Russia militarily.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lawmakers in the United States are seeking answers from the State Department regarding the participation of Chinese mercenaries fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. The letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlights concerns over Beijing's tacit consent to such actions.

The select committee on China argues that the involvement of at least 155 Chinese nationals on the Russian side could not happen without the knowledge and approval of the Chinese Communist Party, given its control over Chinese society.

U.S. officials have confirmed the presence of these mercenaries, despite China's Embassy in Washington denying any state approval for such activities. This complicates Beijing's claim of neutrality while providing military support to Russia.

