Kamala Harris Poised for Historic Win as First Woman President, Predicts Expert
Prominent historian Allan Lichtman forecasts Kamala Harris as the next US President over Donald Trump, using his 'Keys to the White House' system. The prediction highlights favorable conditions for Democrats, with only four keys against them, paving the way for Harris to make history as the first female president.
- Country:
- United States
Renowned historian and political analyst Allan Lichtman has predicted a significant milestone in American politics, suggesting that Kamala Harris will become the country's first female president, defeating Donald Trump. Lichtman's accurate track record in predicting presidential outcomes is attributed to his 'Keys to the White House' system.
Lichtman's method, developed in collaboration with Russian scientist Vladimir Keilis-Borok, involves 13 predictive indicators. If six or more keys are against the incumbent party, it spells their defeat. Currently, only four indicators are against the Democrats, signaling their continued hold on the presidency.
Factors in favor of the Democrats include economic stability, unity around Harris, and a lack of scandals. Lichtman dismisses the 'October surprise' myth, maintaining that Trump's prior 'America First' stance weakened global alliances, while Harris represents a cooperative approach. The election, set for November 5, is poised to be historic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally Blitz: A Key Battleground for the 2024 Election
Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump: Court Hearing for Suspect Ryan Routh
Trial Set for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Course
Man to Stand Trial for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics