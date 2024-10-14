Kamala Harris Poised for Historic Win as First Woman President, Predicts Expert

Renowned historian and political analyst Allan Lichtman has predicted a significant milestone in American politics, suggesting that Kamala Harris will become the country's first female president, defeating Donald Trump. Lichtman's accurate track record in predicting presidential outcomes is attributed to his 'Keys to the White House' system.

Lichtman's method, developed in collaboration with Russian scientist Vladimir Keilis-Borok, involves 13 predictive indicators. If six or more keys are against the incumbent party, it spells their defeat. Currently, only four indicators are against the Democrats, signaling their continued hold on the presidency.

Factors in favor of the Democrats include economic stability, unity around Harris, and a lack of scandals. Lichtman dismisses the 'October surprise' myth, maintaining that Trump's prior 'America First' stance weakened global alliances, while Harris represents a cooperative approach. The election, set for November 5, is poised to be historic.

