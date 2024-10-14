Left Menu

HRFP Raises Alarm Over Rising Blasphemy and Religious Violence Cases in Pakistan

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has voiced heightened concern over escalating cases of blasphemy, forced conversions, and violence against religious minorities.

Updated: 14-10-2024 11:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed serious concerns regarding the increasing incidents of blasphemy accusations and religious violence in the country. The organization has been actively providing support to victims of religious persecution.

According to an HRFP media statement, a Christian youth named Basharat Masih was recently accused of blasphemy. An investigative team discovered that the accusations stemmed from his social media account, claiming he was falsely charged. Basharat went missing in late June 2024 and was later found arrested in Rawalpindi.

The HRFP report also highlights the plight of several other victims, including Waqar Masih, who faced an attack and threats, and Dia Iftikhar, a Christian girl reportedly kidnapped and coerced into marriage. Despite formal complaints, local authorities have yet to take decisive action. HRFP President Naveed Walter stresses the urgency of addressing these rising cases of abductions, forced conversions, and violence to protect minority communities in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

