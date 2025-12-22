Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Minority Persecution and Mob Violence

Minority groups in Bangladesh protested against the interim government's inability to stop persecution. The protest followed the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das and subsequent arrest of 21 suspects linked to various violent incidents. The government urged restraint as elections approach.

In Bangladesh, minority groups protested on Monday against the interim government's failure to protect them from violence and persecution. This unrest follows the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, and the arrest of 21 suspects involved in various violent acts.

The incident has incited anger across the nation, leading to widespread protests by factory workers, students, and human rights organizations. The outcry has drawn attention from neighboring India, adding diplomatic pressure on Bangladeshi authorities.

The government has called for unity and responsibility as Bangladesh navigates a crucial democratic phase ahead of upcoming elections. The recent violence highlights ongoing tensions, particularly after the deposing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

