India-Canada Diplomatic Rift Intensifies Over Allegations

In an escalating diplomatic rift, India announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, following allegations made by Canada. In response, Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler stated that Canada has presented evidence implicating Indian government agents in the murder of a Canadian citizen.

Wheeler emphasized Canada's commitment to cooperation, stating, "Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now, it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into all those allegations." He added that understanding the truth is in the mutual interest of both nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Wheeler, expressing objections to what it called "baseless targeting" of Indian diplomats, labeling it "unacceptable." The MEA accused the Trudeau government of endangering diplomats by supporting extremism and launched a strong rejection against suggestions of Indian officials' involvement in any hostile acts.

India vehemently opposed the Canadian narrative, citing the current Trudeau administration's previous actions as interference in Indian politics. The MEA asserted that the lack of shared evidence from Canada contradicts its allegations, calling the accusations "preposterous," and labeling them a political maneuver.

The diplomatic strain stems from assertions by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who cited "credible allegations" tied to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, identified by India as a terrorist, highlighting Canada's lingering accusations despite unanswered evidentiary requests by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)