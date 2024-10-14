Educational Crisis Persists Two Decades After 2005 Pakistan Earthquake

Two decades after the catastrophic 2005 earthquake in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the education sector struggles to recover. The disaster took the lives of many students and left a lasting impact on educational infrastructure. Many school buildings remain incomplete, affecting students' access to quality education.

In a remote village near Chinari City, a local girls' school employee named Ghulam conveyed his disappointment over the persisting issues. 'Our school was damaged in the 2005 earthquake, resulting in the loss of two children and injuries to fifteen others,' he said. Despite efforts to reconstruct the school, challenges in learning persist. 'The situation in winters is dire, with heavy snowfall and no benches for the children,' Ghulam added, emphasizing the urgency for government support.

A female teacher at the school echoed these sentiments, pointing out the harsh conditions under which they operate. 'We manage with just a single roof that barely accommodates our needs. Despite the immense difficulties, we persevere,' she said, highlighting the severe lack of infrastructure.

The broader education system in PoJK faces numerous hurdles. Inadequate infrastructure, including a lack of essentials like clean water and electricity, compounded by teacher shortages, lead to large class sizes and poor learning outcomes. Socio-economic and political instability further exacerbate the situation, contributing to high dropout rates, especially among girls, and restricting access to education. These challenges significantly hinder the region's educational and developmental progress.

