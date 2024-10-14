Diplomatic Brinkmanship: India Expels Six Canadian Diplomats

India on Monday took the bold step of expelling six Canadian diplomats, citing "unacceptable" targeting of its diplomatic staff by the Canadian government as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the expulsion of the diplomats, including Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, and five others, as a response to Canada's alleged actions endangering Indian diplomats' safety.

The Indian government has signaled its disapproval towards what it perceives as the Trudeau administration's support for extremist and separatist elements. New Delhi criticized the purported investigation by Canada, describing it as "preposterous" and alleging it supports a political agenda. This follows Canada's forceful diplomatic communication suggesting Indian diplomats were "persons of interest" in investigations.

India has denied all accusations, calling them both "absurd" and "motivated". The move marks an escalation in a diplomatic rift that began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India, in turn, has accused Ottawa of providing a shelter to extremists threatening Indian interests, alleging Canada's political motives in stoking the disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)