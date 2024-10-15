Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Between India and Canada: A Community in Crisis

Tensions between India and Canada have alarmed the Indo-Canadian community. With accusations over a diplomat's involvement in a murder, relations have worsened, affecting students and travel. The strains, particularly on Indo-Canadians, highlight a need for resolution as ties with other nations remain relatively smooth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:18 IST
Diplomatic Rift Between India and Canada: A Community in Crisis
Journalists express concern over the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have sparked significant concern among the Indo-Canadian community, raising questions about the future of bilateral relations between the two democracies. The deterioration in ties has brought uncertainty, particularly affecting the large Indo-Canadian population and students residing in Canada.

Canadian-based senior journalist Tahir Gora expressed the widespread dismay within the community. He highlighted the grave nature of Canadian allegations, claiming Indian diplomats could be implicated in the murder of Nijjar. Gora questioned the worsening state of Indo-Canadian relations, expressing confusion over the rapid decline between two major democracies.

Gora noted the contrast with Canada's ties with non-democracies like Russia and China, observing that relations have never been this strained, even amid past disputes. Despite Canada's critical stance against Russia over Ukraine, Gora finds the chilling relations with India unprecedented. The situation is particularly distressing for the Indo-Canadian community, as thousands of Indian students in Canada face uncertainty.

Canadian journalist and anchor Haleema Sadia echoed Gora's thoughts, lamenting the deepening diplomatic strain. She emphasized the emotional and logistical challenges, especially for those who face difficulties due to strained travel. Sadia concluded by expressing her distress over the challenging situation, as hopes for resolution appear increasingly strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024