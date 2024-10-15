Left Menu

Netanyahu Hosts Chabad Rabbis Ahead of Sukkot Celebrations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Chabad rabbis before Sukkot, receiving the 'Four Species' and a set of the Tanya. He expresses gratitude for their support amid ongoing conflicts against Hamas and Hezbollah, urging strength and divine assistance for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:48 IST
Netanyahu Hosts Chabad Rabbis Ahead of Sukkot Celebrations
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/X@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a gesture of unity and faith, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed a delegation of Chabad rabbis to his office ahead of the Sukkot holiday. The rabbis brought with them the 'Four Species,' essential plants used in daily blessings throughout the festival's duration, which begins on Wednesday night.

The Chabad, or Lubavitch, movement is a prominent Hasidic sect known globally for its community-building efforts. During the meeting, the rabbis presented Netanyahu with a treasured multi-volume set of the Tanya, a cornerstone of Jewish wisdom penned by the first Chabad rebbe over two centuries ago. Notably, this edition was printed across various locations in Lebanon during Israel's first Lebanon War in 1982.

Expressing his appreciation, Netanyahu thanked the rabbis for their unwavering support as Israel continues to face conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. "We must be strong, resourceful, and hopeful for assistance from Heaven," Netanyahu told the delegation, emphasizing the enduring nature of this struggle and the ultimate goal of achieving victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024