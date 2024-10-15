Netanyahu Hosts Chabad Rabbis Ahead of Sukkot Celebrations

In a gesture of unity and faith, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed a delegation of Chabad rabbis to his office ahead of the Sukkot holiday. The rabbis brought with them the 'Four Species,' essential plants used in daily blessings throughout the festival's duration, which begins on Wednesday night.

The Chabad, or Lubavitch, movement is a prominent Hasidic sect known globally for its community-building efforts. During the meeting, the rabbis presented Netanyahu with a treasured multi-volume set of the Tanya, a cornerstone of Jewish wisdom penned by the first Chabad rebbe over two centuries ago. Notably, this edition was printed across various locations in Lebanon during Israel's first Lebanon War in 1982.

Expressing his appreciation, Netanyahu thanked the rabbis for their unwavering support as Israel continues to face conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. "We must be strong, resourceful, and hopeful for assistance from Heaven," Netanyahu told the delegation, emphasizing the enduring nature of this struggle and the ultimate goal of achieving victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)