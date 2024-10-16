Pakistan and China's United Front Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Pakistan and China reinforced their commitment to tackle terrorism in all forms, adopting a firm zero-tolerance stance. A report by Geo News highlighted the nations' resolve to collaborate with international bodies like the United Nations to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan expressed strong condemnation of recent terrorist attacks targeting Chinese personnel on its soil, notably the incidents at the Dasu Hydropower Project and Port Qasim Power Plant in 2024. Pledging justice, Pakistan vowed to uncover the truth behind these attacks and increase security measures to protect Chinese nationals and projects.

The assault on the Dasu project in Shangla district resulted in multiple deaths, including Chinese citizens, after a suicide attack on a bus. Similarly, the Port Qasim attack caused fatalities and injuries near Karachi's Jinnah Airport. In response, Pakistan's leadership assured China's Premier of enhanced security for Chinese workers and projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)