Pakistan and China's United Front Against Terrorism at SCO Summit

Pakistan and China jointly pledged to combat terrorism with a zero-tolerance policy at the SCO Summit. They condemned recent attacks on Chinese personnel, vowing to enhance security and bring those responsible to justice. The nations emphasized their commitment to multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and protecting CPEC projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:40 IST
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari alongwith Chinese PM Li Qiang, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani (Photo/@AAliZardari). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Pakistan and China reinforced their commitment to tackle terrorism in all forms, adopting a firm zero-tolerance stance. A report by Geo News highlighted the nations' resolve to collaborate with international bodies like the United Nations to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan expressed strong condemnation of recent terrorist attacks targeting Chinese personnel on its soil, notably the incidents at the Dasu Hydropower Project and Port Qasim Power Plant in 2024. Pledging justice, Pakistan vowed to uncover the truth behind these attacks and increase security measures to protect Chinese nationals and projects.

The assault on the Dasu project in Shangla district resulted in multiple deaths, including Chinese citizens, after a suicide attack on a bus. Similarly, the Port Qasim attack caused fatalities and injuries near Karachi's Jinnah Airport. In response, Pakistan's leadership assured China's Premier of enhanced security for Chinese workers and projects.

